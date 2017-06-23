Watch: The Scene From the Joey + Rory Movie That We Can’t Stop Watching

It’s been over a year since Joey Feek died, but the movie To Joey, With Love is far more than a film about her death.

Instead, the movie is a love story celebrating both the love between country superstars Joey and Rory Feek as well as their love for their daughter, Indiana. And one scene in particular is giving us all of the feels.

MORE: Joey Feek Loses Battle With Cancer at 40

Created using hundreds of hours of candid footage shot by Feek’s husband, Rory, the film specifically follows the time the country superstar couple Joey + Rory took time off from stardom in order to have their daughter Indiana, while also documenting the family dealing with Feek’s tragic cervical cancer diagnosis.

Though the whole film is a touching tribute, it’s a special scene between mother and daughter that has us reaching for the tissues.

The scene captures a tender moment on Indiana’s first birthday. Looking out a window at the snow and ice-covered ground, Feek asks her daughter “What’s out there?” Instead of being about cancer, stolen moments and the impending end of life, Feek is able to share a moment of beauty with her young daughter.

Joey Feek was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in May 2014. After surgery to remove the cancer, it returned in June 2015. She died March 3, 2016.

