Jeffrey Tambor has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Transparent.

Considering Tambor was up against, Aziz Ansari from Master of None, Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, William H. Macy from Shameless, Will Forte from The Last Man on Earth, and Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley, it was a major win for the actor. This is Tambor's second consecutive win, but the actor has had a total of eight nominations in his career.

Tambor opened his speech by saying "there is no best lead actor." He thanked his teachers, the Amazon crew and paid special attention to the transgender community.

"Please give transgender people a chance," Tambor said to all producers and directors. He also stated, "We have work to do, I love you."

