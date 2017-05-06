Ireland Baldwin Shares Intimate Pic Snuggled With Boyfriend

Ireland Baldwin is head over heels for her boyfriend Noah Schweizer. So much that the 21-year-old model took to social media sharing an intimate moment.

The model took to Snapchat sharing a few videos of herself and her pro surfer boyfriend taking a nap together. She played with the bunny rabbit filter to make the moment that much more cute.

On the app, the blue-eyed beauty’s eyes were enlarged thanks to the filter and it added floppy ears and whiskers.

While the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger donned bunny ears, her sleepy boyfriend wrapped his arm around her, showing off a detailed astronaut tattoo across his tricep.

The DT Management model accompanied the photo with a first-person video of her resting in bed, captioned “still dreaming.”

Check out the snaps below:

Ireland loves gushing about her other half on social media.

Recently, she posted a dapper shot of the surfer, which she captioned only “Guhhhhh” with the heart emoji.

Her other half is also quite talented, currently ranked 195 overall in the World Surf League with sponsorships from big brands like Volcom, Nixon and DC.

Aside from showing love to her adoring beau, Ireland is big into family. Earlier This week she spent time with the other people who mean most to her, enjoying a family outing with dad Alec and kin.

The Baldwin clan stopped by Disneyland for a day of magic moments, which Ireland was sure to share on Instagram.

She posted a picture that showed her, dad Alec and baby brother Leo cuddled together for a portrait. The family snapshot was simply captioned, “love.”

love ❤️ A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on May 2, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

