Here’s A First Look At ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Dylan O’Brien In ‘American Assassin’

Dylan O'Brien is looking seriously tough in this first look image from American Assassin.

The film's Twitter account posted the photo of O'Brien standing over a dead (or soon to be dead) body while holding a suppressed pistol.

FIRST LOOK: @dylanobrien as Mitch Rapp in American Assassin pic.twitter.com/1D5Z1VDeoy — American Assassin (@VinceFlynnFilm) September 12, 2016

The Teen Wolf star is set to play Mitch Rapp - a CIA black-ops recruit who must investigate a series of random attacks on military and civilian targets and stop a looming world war from erupting in the Middle East.

"Long before he began hunting terrorists, Mitch Rapp was a gifted college scholar/athlete," according to the movie's synopsis on IMDB. "Then, tragedy struck and Rapp was recruited into the nation's most elite covert operations program. After completely training designed to teach the kind of lethal skills necessary to target our most dangerous enemies, here and abroad, he is a man reborn with a mission of retribution."

The movie is based on the 11th book in Vince Flynn's fictional series and is being filmed right now.

[ H/T MTV ]