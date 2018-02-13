Graphic Designer Keeps Photoshopping Trump’s Face on the Body of Queen Elizabeth

This is something you can’t unsee!

Graphic designer Michal Krauthamer goal was to make people laugh when he came up with the idea of these photos, Mashable reports. Krauthamer has been photoshopping Donald Trump‘s face on the body of England’s Queen Elizabeth for months.

The photos that are going viral are shared on social media by the username OGTrumpQueen.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about the magic of Photoshop and making you laugh,” Krauthamer said.

The photoshop was completed so flawlessly that they look real. If you ever need a good laugh, scroll through his whole archive of photos. They just keep getting better!

