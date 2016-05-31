Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Signs On For Shane Black’s Doc Savage

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson confirmed via Instagram he'll be playing Doc Savage in an upcoming film. The popular wrestler turned actor posted on Instagram this morning that he'll star in Shane Black's upcoming adaptation featuring the famous pulp adventurer, which will be set in the 1930s. "For all comic book fans you already know the world's first superhero (pre-dating Superman) is the "Man of Bronze" himself Clark "Doc" Savage," Johnson wrote via a Instagram photo showing himself, Black and several other producers of the new film.

Doc Savage was created by Henry Ralston, John Nanovic and Lester Dent in 1933, several years before Superman was created. Savage was a jack of all trades adventurer raised from birth to be a pinnacle of human strength and intelligence. Although Savage had no actual superpowers, he was a master at martial arts, a trained scientist and a master detective and was regularly referred to as a "superman" by both friends and enemies. As pointed out by the Rock, Savage was one of the inspirations for Superman and the two share many similarities, including a first name, similar nicknames, and a Fortress of Solitude. Savage even briefly appeared in DC Comics as one of the stars of a pulp line called "First Wave" that also starred Batman and the Spirit. Currently, Savage's comic book adventures are published by Dynamite Entertainment.

This isn't the first time Savage has appeared in the movies. The character was featured in a much derided 1975 film starring Ron Ely. In 1999, Arnold Schwarzenegger was announced as the star of a new Doc Savage movie, but it was ultimately shelved when the actor successful gubernatorial campaign.

According to the Rock, Black's new adaptation of Savage will focus on the "wierdo" aspects of the character, including his lack of social graces and the uncomfortable aspects at being a master at literally everything. Black plans to film the movie in early 2017.