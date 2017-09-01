Country Music Star Calls off Engagement With Shocking Social Media Post

Country cuties, William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne from the band, Runaway June have ended their engagement after less than four months.

After announcing their engagement in several romantic social media posts shared to both Wayne and Morgan’s accounts back in December that have now been shockingly deleted, Morgan turned to social media on Friday to share with fans that the couple have called off their nuptials with a post on Facebook.

“Jennifer and I have called off our engagement. We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now,” he wrote Friday afternoon, adding, “Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Wayne shared the same message on her Twitter account. The day before announcing their split, the Runaway June singer tweeted an image with a Rumi quote that read, “The wound is the place where the light enters you.”

Morgan, helped revive traditional country music with his debut single, “I Met a Girl,” which hit No. 1 in 2016. Since then, the 23-year-old released his debut album, Vinyl, followed by his sophomore single, “Missing.” He is also the father of a young daughter named Presley from a previous relationship, born March 2016.

Wayne, 35, is known to be a member of the country trio Runaway June, whose debut single, “Lipstick,” made quite an impact on country radio. She is also the granddaughter of legendary Western star, John Wayne. Prior to pursuing songwriting in Nashville, Wayne was a tennis pro and competed on CBS’ The Amazing Race.

