Chrissy Teigen Talks Plastic Surgery Comments, ‘Reminder To Never Ever Joke, Ever’

At least you can always count on Chrissy Teigen keeping it real. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is making it clear that her comments about having extreme plastic surgery was nothing more than a joke.

Recently, the model and Lip Sync Battle star had told beauty editors, “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said, “fake, fake, fake.”

The 31-year-old model also admitted to having liposuction on her inner armpits years ago, which reportedly made her feel better wearing strapless dresses but was also “the dumbest, stupidest thing” she’s ever done.

Well, with headlines everywhere claiming that Teigen had all these expensive surgeries, she took to Twitter to clarify a few things.

Friday Teigen wrote, “Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back).”

“You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass,” she added.

Teigen had also revealed on Twitter earlier this week that she has had Botox but not for cosmetic reasons; She said she had it injected into her jaw muscle “to relieve tension from constantly clinching.”

