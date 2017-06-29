Chrissy Teigen Decided To Go Braless, The Wind Ruined Her Plans

Chrissy Teigen decided to go bra-free on Thursday, and it quickly became abundantly clear as the wind put her busty figure on full display.

While attending the New York Fashion Week, the Sports Illustrated model rocked an extremely sheer button-up top that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Check out the photos of Chrissy Teigen here.

The Lip Sync Battle host wore her hair in a wavy bob that swept across her face in the strong wind. She paired her sheer top with a matching high-waisted lattice skirt. To complete her look, Teigen opted for a pair of nude-colored strappy heels.

The 31-year-old has never been shy about flaunting her curvy physique. Earlier this week, Teigen posted a photo on social media that showed her completely nude.

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share the jaw-dropping snap. “Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” she captioned the pic.

Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:52am PST

For Valentine’s Day, Chrissy also gave her husband John Legend one of the best presents ever. On Tuesday, Teigen posed for a LOVE magazine video while wearing wildly sexy lingerie including red nipple tassles covering her modesty.

Other videos from the video shoot showed her lip syncing to John Legend’s classic hit song “Ordinary People.”

Another borderline NSFW look showed Chrissy wearing a see-through yellow lingerie top.

@ChrissyTeigen in @agentprovocateur by @RankinArchive fashion editor @seanknight make up @patrickta hair @giannandreahair 💜💛❤️💜💛❤️ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:29am PST

To keep up with Chrissy Teigen, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is one of Chrissy Teigen’s steamiest looks?

