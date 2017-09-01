‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Reacts to Chris Soules’ Arrest

While attending the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nick Viall spoke up about his fellow Bachelor alum, Chris Soules' arrest.

We tell people we met on a dating app #friends #losangeles #lafashionweek #madeinfidelity A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Fresh off Dancing With the Stars, Viall told Us Weekly of the April 24 incident that found Soules leaving the scene of a fatal crash killing Iowa farmer, Kenneth Mosher, 66, a "terrible situation."

Though he hasn't had a chance to reach out to Soules, 35, Viall says, "I'm just praying for the family of the gentleman who passed away, more importantly, and his family, and just praying for everyone."

Before Viall joined the ABC dancing competition this year, audiences might have felt some snark between the two when Soules told Entertainment Tonight in March that Viall "loves being famous."

Soules told ET that Viall "loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn't admit that, he's lying." The former Bachelor did add that he loves Viall "to death," and that there's nothing wrong with wanting attention.

A week after that interview hit though, Viall came out saying he never told him that, adding that Soules has a "way with words sometimes."

"He has done a lot of reality TV himself," Viall said. "I don't have a reaction to [his comments that I'm seeking fame]. Listen, I'm very grateful Dancing asked me to do it. It should be fun."

While Viall has been relaxing after his elimination from Dancing With the Stars, Soules is facing a lot of legal trouble. As previously reported, prosecutors allege that the former "Prince Farming" had purchased alcohol the night of the accident.

However, his lawyers will not be responding to the allegations as they will be "focusing on presenting the truth," adding that they are confident fair-minded citizens of Iowa will do what they have always done and reserve judgment until all of the accurate information is properly presented.

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com