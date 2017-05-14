Chelsea Handler Flaunts Toned Body In Tiny Bikini On Snapchat

Chelsea Handler is currently on vacation in an idyllic location for a friends’ wedding but that didn’t stop the talk show host from showing off her amazing physique in a series of Snapchat videos.

Saturday Handler flaunting her toned body modeling in a green and black bikini on her social media channels, asking her followers for their opinion on her swimwear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The star has said that she finds it “funny” to flaunt her body online and said she is not trying to copy the Kardashian sisters.

Up Next: Jenna Dewan Shares High-Flying Underwear Pic

“My new bathing suit, isn’t it cute? For a little girl with a little tushy? Look at the little tush,” she said while showing off her backside in her hotel room.

Later on she shared a video of herself sunbathing, trying to locate her friend Karen.

“Come find me,” she demands in the clip that seemed to put extra emphasis on her ample cleavage.

In another video shared, she scans her body with the caption “My Betty Boop bod,” referring to the classic cartoon character known for her tiny waist.

The comedian appeared to be having a blast with her friends, joking in one clip saying, “We are a throuple! Isn’t that right?”

Throuple is a slang term for a three-person couple.

Chelsea often shares videos of her cardio-based workouts on social media.

More: Courtney Stodden Does Her Best ‘Baywatch’ With Bouncy Slow-Motion Video

“It’s fun being in shape, and strong,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding “I’ve gotten my body together this year.”

Prior to her vacation, she shot new episodes of her Netflix series Chelsea that include interviews with Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Chris Pratt.

[H/T Daily Mail]