Charlotte McKinney Dons Thong Swimsuit While Riding Jet Ski In New Video

In just a few weeks, Baywatch will hit movie theaters around the world, and along with it, audiences will catch a glimpse of actress Charlotte McKinney. For those of you who couldn’t wait to see McKinney in a swimsuit, she posted a photo of herself on a jet ski in a skimpy one-piece.

Take me back 🌊@revolve A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on May 22, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The 23-year-old is becoming one of the most sought-after models in the industry, and she owes all her success to dropping out of high school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McKinney wanted to pursue a career in modeling but wasn’t entirely sure how to go about doing that. When she was 17, she left high school behind and set her sights on building a professional portfolio. Unfortunately, she had limited experience in the industry, making the creation of a portfolio easier said than done.

The model turned to Instagram to cultivate a following, taking her own photos and slowly building up a fan base on the social media service. Eventually becoming “insta-famous,” the sheer volume of followers got her incredible opportunities.

UP NEXT: Charlotte McKinney Beats The Heat In Barely There Bikini

One of the biggest moments in McKinney’s career came from a raunchy ad for fast food chain Carl’s Jr. The ad, which aired during the Super Bowl, featured a scantily clad McKinney eating a massive burger. The fast food company was no stranger to the formula, having previously featured superstars like Paris Hilton and Kate Upton in their notorious commercials.

McKinney then began to expand her career, taking on small acting roles. One of her earliest was a supporting role in the David Spade-starring sequel Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.

UP NEXT: Charlotte McKinney Spills Out Of Her Swimsuit In New Ultra Hot Pic

The model’s curvaceous figure and blond locks have drawn comparisons to Kate Upton, another incredibly successful model. If McKinney’s career is aiming to follow a similar trajectory to Upton, then the upcoming Baywatch film will only help catapult her fame.

The actress also recently appeared in the romantic comedy Literally, Right Before Aaron, in which Adam (Justin Long) who is left devastated after discovering his ex-girlfriend, Allison (Cobie Smulders) is marrying her new boyfriend. After receiving an invite to the wedding, Adam is forced to deal with his lingering feelings for her. The film made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Baywatch opens in theaters May 29.

[H/T Instagram, charlottemckinney]