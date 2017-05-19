‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Reportedly Making $50,000 For Shows

Danielle Bregoli, or more commonly referred to as “Cash Me Ousside” girl, is taking her act on the road for a national tour.

According to TMZ, the 14-year-old will be headed on stage to make money. Sources close to Danielle told TMZ she will be on the road, and stands to make up to $50k per show if they sell out.

So far, Bregoli’s team has two big city venues locked down. We know what you’re thinking and you’re probably wondering what the “Cash Me Outside” stage act will look like? Well, we have the answers for that as well.

The publication said Bregoli is planning a 3-part act. First, Danielle will be lip syncing and rapping to her fave songs, plus established acts making cameos. She’ll also do a live Q&A with the audience, which seems risky considering how defensive she can get.

And she will invite audience members onstage to joke around, which more than likely means audience members will be roasted by a 14-year-old.

Not a lot of details are out but Bregoli and her team are still hammering out the contract.

The pre-teen made it big when she hit the Dr. Phil Show after being disrespectful to her mother. Bregoli’s attitude and personality were so big that she continued to make headlines as she met with other celebrities and social media personalities.

She has been seen in countless music videos, Instagram skits and it is reported that the young girl will head up her very own reality series.

