‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Plans On Lip Syncing Rap Songs On New Tour

Danielle Bregoli, or more commonly referred to as the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, is taking full advantage of her fame and will be taking her show on the road.

Earlier this month it was revealed the 14-year-old, who rose to fame this year for her "cash me ousside" line on Dr. Phil's talk show, is slated to go on a national tour. And she's got a plan of what to perform despite not putting out any original music.

According to XXL (via TMZ), sources close to Bregoli say she is planning a tour around the country in the near future, where she could make up to $50,000 per show if they each sell out. In case you were wondering what she will do on stage, Bregoli apparently plans to lip sync popular rap songs and include lots of audience participation.

The tour will reportedly incorporate Bregoli lip syncing and rapping to her favorite songs, plus established acts making cameos, a live Q&A with the audience, which seems risky considering how defensive she can get, and inviting audience members on stage to joke around at each show.

If you happen to follow Bregoli on social media, then you've got a preview of her concert as she often lip syncs to some of her favorite songs. Like this clip of her singing to Ashanti:

foolish 🖤🖤 A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

While a lot of rap fans might be wondering which acts would even agree to hit the stage with Bregoli, there's a good chance some names might be willing to embrace the exposure.

This year, the teenager starred in Kodak Black's Everything 1K music video back in February, and though the 19-year-old Florida star was initially cool with the idea, he distanced himself from the clip when Bregoli tried to label it as the "official" video.

She was also seen hanging out with rapper Stitches, but later claimed she was tricked into starring in his video.

There are some artists, however, that may not be too happy to see her brand being pushed even further, including ScHoolboy Q, who spoke candidly about her newfound overnight fame.

We'll have to see what happens if Bregoli hits the road.

