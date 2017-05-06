Carmen Electra Reveals Embarrassing Grooming Details About Her ‘Baywatch’ Audition

Far more memorable than any drama or pieces of dialogue, the ’90s beach TV series Baywatch is remembered for its tight red bathing suits and the gorgeous women who wore them. Carmen Electra, who starred on the show, revealed that she was unprepared for her audition and the fact that she would be required to try on a swimsuit, resulting in her feeling embarrassed for not shaving her legs that morning.

With a big screen adaptation of Baywatch only a few weeks away, Electra recalled how she first earned her bathing suit at the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala.

When speaking with PEOPLE, Electra recalled her audition, saying, “I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers.”

She continued, “The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”

The actress persevered, revealing, “But I did it. I really wanted to be on the show. I grew up watching it. Number one show in the world. So I went in, put on the red suit. It’s practically a G-string.” She pointed out, “My legs weren’t that hairy where you could notice, but I would have liked to have shaved my legs.”

Electra starred on the series from 1998 to 1999, following in the footsteps of ’90s icons like Pamela Anderson and Donna D’Errico.

She gave some advice to Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, who star in the big screen adaptation.

She encouraged the young actresses, “Work out really hard before. Take that time so your body is on point because that bathing suit…It might as well be a G-string, to be honest.”

Another surprising detail she pointed out was that the iconic slow-motion run, that captures every single curve and rippling muscle, was harder to accomplish than one would think.

Electra noted, “When I first started the show, I was running [full speed].” She explained, “They said, ‘No, slow down.’ So, you just kind of end up in this moment.”

