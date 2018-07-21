Bristol Palin Slams Hollywood Celebrities On Trump’s Behalf

Bristol Palin absolutely blasted the celebrities in Hollywood who have refused to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s Inauguration day this coming January. The 26-year-old took to her Patheos blog in order to slam popular musicians like Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars by calling them “sissies.”

“Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye?” Palin wrote on her blog. “Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If Donald Trump were still just a regular old billionaire and threw in New York City, celebrities would be lined up out the door, and the most famous artists would be pining for a chance to perform,” she said.

Palin, the daughter of Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, stated that she feels the celebrities are only turning down invitations to perform because Donald Trump is a Republican.

“But because he will be inaugurated as the next Republican president in January, these same mega-celebrities, who would normally drool over an invitation to sing for the president, want no part of it.”

Palin went on to specifically call out a slew of famous musicians including Justin Timberlake, Garth Brooks, The Chainsmokers, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, KISS, and Andrea Bocelli.

Even though a bevy of artists have expressed that they will not be performing at the Inauguration, the former Apprentice star and President-elect Donald Trump explained that he isn’t fazed by it. Trump took to Twitter to write that he only cares about what “the people” want.

Trump recently tweeted: “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

What are your thoughts about Bristol Palin‘s comments on Hollywood celebrities refusing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

MORE Donald Trump: Trump Tower Evacuated After A Suspicious Bag Is Left In The Lobby | Mark Hamill Takes On Trump Over Inauguration Controversies | Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump, Tweets Why He’d Want To Perform At His Inauguration | Man Kicked off JetBlue Flight for ‘Harassing’ Ivanka Trump and Her Family | College Student Enters Trump Tower With Knives And Fireworks, Gets Arrested

[H/T Too Fab, Patheos]