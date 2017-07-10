Bradley Cooper Expecting First Child With Victoria’s Secret Model Irina Shayk

It’s official. Bradley Cooper is going to be a daddy! Cooper and his Victoria’s Secret girlfriend Irina Shayk are expecting their first child, E! News reports from multiple sources.

An insider tells E! that she is in her second trimester and is “so excited” about being a mom. Cooper‘s rep and Irina’s rep have not commented about the news yet.

What’s even more amazing is the 30-year-old Russian model bombshell walked the runway in Paris for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing none other than, you guessed it, lingerie. In other runway looks she covered up with a trench coat and also a red fringe robe. Could she be hiding any signs of a baby bump?

We bet Bradley is smiling from ear to ear tonight.

Congrats to the couple. We can’t wait to see what a gorgeous child they have!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.