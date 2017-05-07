Ariel Winter Goes Topless In Risque Snapchat Selfie

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared quite the risqué photo of herself to social media Friday night.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a topless selfie from her bed. She did have a companion in the photo—her stuffed purple bear.

Ariel uploaded a brace of pics to Snapchat as she cuddled with her lollipop rocking Care Bear, with the simple caption, “goodnighttttt.”

See Ariel’s risqué Snapchat pics below:

The post reinforced the young actress’s attitude towards criticism of her choice of wardrobe, which she experienced once again on Wednesday when she wore a revealing mini dress to the Modern Family panel.

Pictures from the event caused quite the stir, mainly because her co-stars had all dressed more casual on the night.

While everyone else looked more casual in a collection of jeans, khakis, and button-down shirts, Winter strutted in front of the cameras wearing a heavily embellished gold minidress.

While many supported her decision, and some just poked fun at the obviously striking juxtaposition, there were others who nastily attacked the teen over her outfit.

In a post to social media, Ariel posed the question, “Why the f*** does everyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?”

She continued, “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?”

She then proclaimed, “Wear what you want people! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself.”

She concluded. “Rant over.”

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

