Ariel Winter Slams Critics Of Low Cut Dress At ‘Modern Family’ Panel
Ariel Winter is coming after all the critics who have been calling the actress out for her attire at the Modern Family panel.
The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram asking some legitimate questions to all those questioning her choice of outfit.
"Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" Winter wrote on Instagram. "Why do I have to be like everyone else."
Winter wore a glamorous, plunging minidress at the event, while her cast mates all decided on something more casual.
"Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?" Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, continued. "WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)"
This isn't the first time the actress has called out critics and it will not be the last.
Scroll down to see Ariel's glamorous outfit, plus her calling out other critics:
Ariel Winter showcased a stunning gold dress at a Modern Family screening on Wednesday night and took the opportunity to dish on what it's like to be a child star actress.
The photos taken during the TV Academy event show the 19-year-old donning a patterned mini dress that put her hourglass figure on full display.
The revealing getup featured a cut-out window over Ariel's chest that highlighted her ample cleavage and see-through sections over her thighs and hips.
Sofia Vergara shared a snap of the on-screen family backstage showing all the actors smiling and hugging. She captioned the pic: "Mi Familia Moderna #academypanel."
Check it out below:
prevnext
Couldn't be more grateful to @shanelle_gray & @davidbarrygray for throwing me the most amazing graduation party ever last night...the amount of love and support they've shown me for the past four years has been life changing. My sister is my absolute best friend and my everything... Thank you so much. I couldn't be luckier or more grateful. I was in awe last night and I still am that you guys love me that much to do all of that for me...I never would be where I am today without you two...you guys saved me and taught me to be the person I am today. Dad...I love you!!! Thank you for always being there to support and love me as well and always put a smile on my face no matter what :). I'm so grateful for the bond we now share. Alenah the song you put together with Shanelle and recorded for me was one of the most special gifts I've ever received. I'm still tearing up thinking about it. Thank you for that and for your beautiful, special performance. Also a big thank you so much to Geraldine for putting it all together and to @contemporarycatering @robpauerful for the most amazing food! A special thank you as well to Sharon who is probably the biggest reason I was able to get through high school and accepted into college...you pushed me to always do my best and encouraged me...not to mention you were always there for my 1am freak outs about late projects :) Anddddd thank you SO MUCH to all of my amazing family members and friends that flew in to celebrate with us- you guys are the absolute best. Thank you also to the ones who didn't have to fly in...so much love was felt all around last night. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!! Class of 2016... #uclabound
Winter shut down people who criticized her for showing what was, in their eyes, too much skin at her high school graduation party.
She donned a form-fitting minidress (which you can see in the post above) with an underboob-baring cutout for the fete, took to social media to fire off a sassy comeback.
"Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday, June 22. "XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."
Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 23, 2016
She further went on to tell young girls to love who they are and own who they are. She posted a photo of herself in jeans, cowboy boots and a midriff top. She captioned the pic: "Embrace all that you are. Don't let those outside voices become your inner voice #thisismybody #mychoice #loveyourcurves."
prevnext
She's shared a lot of her own story and has revealed that body shamers have caused the young actress to step up and stop the attackers.
"I was called every name in the book: fat, a slut, trashy, ugly," she told Stylish. But she's not tolerating that talk anymore. She's fighting back — and educating young girls in the process.
"Right after I started developing, I automatically started getting all this hate. I developed these boobs and a butt, and everything changed," she said. "And as I got older, it only seemed to get worse."
The negativity pushed her into helping girls better understand that their bodies are nothing to be ashamed of. She partnered with Dove on its 12-year-old confidence campaign, the Self Esteem Project, which aims to inspire girls through research, education and understanding of their bodies.0comments
More News:
- Kourtney Kardashian Has a New Man in Her Life and Scott Disick Isn't Happy
- Coco Reveals Topless Selfie Because 'Love Your FN Body'
- Kendra Wilkinson Takes Glamor Selfie, Ready To Talk 'Marriage Boot Camp'
[H/T Us Weekly]prev