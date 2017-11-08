Ariel Winter Slams Critics Of Low Cut Dress At ‘Modern Family’ Panel

Ariel Winter is coming after all the critics who have been calling the actress out for her attire at the Modern Family panel.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram asking some legitimate questions to all those questioning her choice of outfit.

"Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" Winter wrote on Instagram. "Why do I have to be like everyone else."

Winter wore a glamorous, plunging minidress at the event, while her cast mates all decided on something more casual.

"Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?" Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, continued. "WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)"

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

This isn't the first time the actress has called out critics and it will not be the last.

Scroll down to see Ariel's glamorous outfit, plus her calling out other critics: