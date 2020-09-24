Ariel Winter Jokes About Being Pregnant and Desperate

Sometimes a rumor is so ridiculous that all you can do is laugh at it, and Ariel Winter did just that after reading a headline about herself and boyfriend Levi Meaden on Twitter recently.

Yes and I’m already pregnant to seal the deal. I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA! https://t.co/aPDHJp85BU — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) August 17, 2017

The Modern Family star retweeted an article with the headline, “Is Ariel Winter Desperate For Boyfriend Levi Meaden To Propose?,” clapping back in spectacular fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes and I’m already pregnant to seal the deal,” Winter wrote. “I WILL HAVE HIM!!!!! MUAHAHAHA!”

Winter and Meaden began dating late last year but clearly aren’t in a rush to the altar, according to Winter. The pair currently live together in a home Winter purchased last year and have gotten coordinating tattoos.

“My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks,” the 19-year-old recently told Jimmy Kimmel. “I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great. He does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally, pumpkin and apple. I baked those two the other day, they were edible.”

“I’m like, the worst ‘wifely’ person but whatever,” she added. “Like I said, I baked those pies. He does everything else.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arielwinter