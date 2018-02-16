Archer Season 8 and The Americans Season 5 Premiere Dates Revealed

FX has debuted successful TV series that approach the spy genre from both dramatic and comedic angles, with The Americans and Archer, respectively. During FX’s TCA announcements, it was announced when new seaons of both series will premiere in 2017.

Archer season 8 will premiere on Wednesday, April 5, 2017; it should be noted that the series recently made the move to the FXX spinoff network, where it will join other breakthrough comedies like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and You’re the Worst. The season 8 storyline will be a 1940s detective Noir storyline called “Dreamland.” The world’s greatest spy is going to be its best private dick (phrasing, boom!).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Americans season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, a switch from its former slot on Wednesdays. The show is slated to end with season 6, so season 5 is poised to be drastic and action-packed – starting with the answer to a big season 4 cliffhanger.

Both shows are fan-favorites (for very different reasons, obviously), so if you haven’t caught up – now is the time!

The Americans season 5 premieres on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 on FX.

Archer season 8 will premiere on Wednesday April 5, 2017 on FXX.