Angelina Jolie Spotted With Family For First Time After Ex Brad Pitt’s Tell-All Interview

Proving she’s a woman of great resilience, Angelina Jolie has been seen on her first family outing since her estranged husband Brad Pitt dropped a ton of personal details in a tell-all interview.

The 41-year-old took in a day at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire with two of her children, 10-year-old Shiloh and eight-year-old Knox.

Also accompanied by some bodyguards, the trio chowed down on some turkey legs and corn cobs while taking in the Ren Fair activities.

While they themselves didn’t sport any Renaissance-era garb, Jolie flashed a big smile as she spent a little time chatting with some of the other fair-goers who were costumed.

Pitt’s revealing interview with GQ magazine dropped just a few days ago and it was certainly met with mixed reactions.

Some applauded the Allied star for his unflinching honesty, but others seem to feel his openness was just a cheap trick to turn the narrative for how the couple’s messy divorce has been perceived in the media in his favor.

He spoke about many topics in the interview. One being his struggle with alcohol addiction. Pitt stated, “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

Additionally, the 53-year-old discussed the custody issues they’ve gone back and forth on, saying, “I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

While their differences are very apparent, it’s nice to see that Jolie and Pitt both are trying to put their children first as seeing your parents suffer through a very public divorce can’t be easy.

