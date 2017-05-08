Amber Rose And Cara Delevingne Show Off The Skin And Shaved Heads At MTV Awards

In an incredible show of solidarity, Amber Rose and Cara Delevingne posed together for a picture together at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, both women with freshly shaved heads.

🚨Hair trend alert 🚨#MTVAwards A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Rose wore a sexy red dress to the show, that revealed quite a bit of skin and cleavage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Delevingne donned a classy, strapless black gown with a shimmering ribbon on the front.

While it’s not a surprise to see Rose’s head shaved, because her golden-toned scalp is a staple of her iconic look, this is a new direction for Delevingne.

She has, in the past, typically worn her hair longer.

It’s great to see the Paper Towns actress going for something bold and daring.

Being that she has such gorgeous facial features and a beautiful profile, the shaved head look clearly works for her.

Now, it’s entirely possibly that her aerodynamic new look is for a film role of some kind, but even if it isn’t for that reason it’s still very characteristic of her to want to shake-up beauty image ideas and standards.

🖤🖤🖤🖤 @caradelevingne #MTVAwards A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Next up for on the film docket for is Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which he co-stars alongside Cara Delevingne.

It’s described as, “A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.”

Whatever the cause behind Delevingne’s shorn locks, one thing for certain is that she’s just as lovely with or without them.

Click here for all of our 2017 MTV Movies & TV Awards coverage.

More News:

[H/T: MTV / Instagram]