Alexandra Daddario Posts Hilarious Selfie With Alexandra Daddario

Sunday night kicks off the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards, bringing together some of the hottest names in Hollywood. Alexandra Daddario, star of the upcoming Baywatch, will be in attendance, having already appeared at the ceremony’s rehearsal. The actress couldn’t help but pose for a photo with one of her favorite celebrities, taking to Instagram to post the hilarious photo-op.

#MTV awards seat preview #portraitofaselfie A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 6, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Spotting the cardboard placeholder for herself, Daddario sprung to action to document the occasion. Seated nearby will be Zac Efron, who will be starring in the upcoming comedy with her.

Daddario earned a large following thanks to her starring roles in the Percy Jackson films series, which were based on a popular series of young adult books. However, a more adult turn in the HBO series True Detective, showing her in much more adult situations and introducing her to new audiences.

31-year-old Daddario quickly became a highly sought after actress, with fans mentally casting her in roles like Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Wonder Woman. She might not have earned coveted comic book roles, but has starred in massive Hollywood productions like San Andreas, Hall Pass, and Texas Chainsaw.

In the disaster epic San Andreas, Daddario starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, playing the former WWE star’s daughter. She’ll be sharing the screen with him once again in Baywatch, but this time as peers.

The MTV Movies & TV Awards airs tonight on MTV and Baywatch hits theaters May 25.

