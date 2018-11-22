Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, And Blake Shelton Burn The House Down With Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’

Over the years, The Voice has turned out some pretty amazing talent, while also being a highly entertaining reality music show. But the stakes were raised Sunday night when Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys joined the show and melted our faces with a cover of Aerosmith‘s ‘Dream On.’

Cyrus and Keys were joined by The Voice veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on-stage as they all four proceeded to nail a quality group cover of the classic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As each singer starts his or her part of the song, they are met with a massive uproar from the audience. And finally, Levine hits “that famous note” and that’s pretty much when they stage catches on fire and they all become immortal.

Covers can turn out to be horrible, but this is a good one that can be watched multiple times.

[H/T YouTube / The Voice]