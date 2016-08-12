Actor Stole $60,000 from ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar Moore



(Photo: Twitter)

Shemar Moore played FBI agent Derek Morgan for 11 seasons of Criminal Minds. During that time, he met countless guest actors on set. However, he quickly became friends with one in particular, Keith Tisdell, who appeared on two episodes.

As their friendship grew, Moore asked Tisdell of join him in his retail merchandise company, Baby Girl LLC. This company gives a portion of its proceeds to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, according to Fox News. As it turns out, Tisdell was using the company to steal money from Moore.

In January, Tisdell was arrested under the suspicion of embezzlement. In July, Tisdell took a plea bargain, and was sentenced and charged. As it turns out, he was able to steal more than $60,000 from Moore. Now Tisdell must repay the money, serve 45 days of CalTrans labor and stay out of trouble or face jail time.

"I've done a lot for him because he had me, my friends fooled," Moore said in court. "I'm not here for money. I'm here because he betrayed a friendship. This is not OK. You don't do this to people."

We agree! There are plenty of things you should not do to your friends, and a big one is steal from them. What makes this even worse is that the money was supposed to go to charity. Shame on Tisdell.