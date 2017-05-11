Abby Lee Miller Allegedly Angered Her Sentencing Judge With This One Remark

Abby Lee Miller may regret a statement she made during her court proceedings.

A source told PEOPLE that the former Dance Moms star made a comment to the federal judge during her sentencing hearing that may have added more months to her prison time.

According to the source, Miller, 50, told the judge: “I wish you could take my class — I really want to go to lunch with you after this.”

The insider said the comment angered the judge. “The prosecution team thought Abby was going to get away with just probation,” says the source. “Her lunch remark lost her big-time.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s rep said the reality star “is taking the news as well as anyone in her position can.”

In addition to serving one year and one day in prison, Miller will be on supervised release for two years. She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

