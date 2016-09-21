‘8-Mile’ Director Curtis Hanson Dies At 71

Oscar-winning filmmaker Curtis Hanson passed away at his Hollywood Hills home Tuesday at the age of 71 years old.



Curtis, who had been suffering from poor health for some time, died of natural causes. LAPD arrived at his home at approximately 4:50 PM and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Curtis was a filmmaker who won an Oscar for his work with L.A. Confidential, but he was also well known for films like 8 Mile, Wonder Boys, In Her Shoes and HBO's Too Big To Fail.

