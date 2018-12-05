21 Jump Street Spinoff Gets Writer And Director

The 21-Jump Street franchise looks like it will be growing over the next few years. The latest installment of the Channing Tatum/Jonah Hill comedy series won’t actually star either actor. Sony Pictures recently announced that they found a writer, and possibly a director, for an all-female spin-off.

Rodney Rothman has been tasked with writing the script for the new spin-off. He is also being eyed to direct the new film. His writing credits include the comedy Get Him to the Greek, starring Jonah Hill and Russel Brand, as well as the fighting film Grudge Match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the Jump Street franchise will be glad to hear that Rothman already has one Jump Street film under his belt. He co-wrote the witty and self-deprecating sequel, 22 Jump Street.

The new film will star two female cops, as opposed to male cops, who are likely to be just as hilarious as Tatum and Hill, and get into just as many ridiculous antics. There is, however, another sequel idea floating around Sony. The studio is considering mashing up 21 Jump Street and the Men in Black franchises, however that project is still considered “in development.”

Can you imagine Tatum and Hill’s Jump Street characters having to deal with aliens? Hopefully more information about the sequel and the mash-up will be available soon.

[H/T Deadline]