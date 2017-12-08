Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground Benefit Raises $1.7 Million

Zac Brown is giving back this holiday season.

Last Friday, the country singer held the second annual Evening to Remember fundraiser for his non-profit passion project, Camp Southern Ground, with the benefit raising $1.7 million for the camp, which is located in Fayetteville, GA.

Camp Southern Ground serves children ages 7-17 from various socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions and aims to challenge, educate and inspire its campers. Camp Southern Ground’s website adds that the camp was inspired by Brown’s own years as a camper and counselor. The camp is also inclusive and brings together typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and children with learning and attention issues such as ADHD and Dyslexia and those with social or emotional challenges.

This year’s benefit was attended by stars like Chef Emeril Lagasse, who helped with the dinner menu, and actor Chris Hemsworth. Both stars donated items to the night’s live auction, which helped raise money for the camp. Brown’s country group, Zac Brown Band, also performed during the event.

“We are staggered by the outpouring of generosity and support of all who took part,” the camp shared on Twitter. “This was certainly one for the books!”

We are elated to announce that we raised more than $1.7 million for CSG at our annual An Evening to Remember ft. @zacbrownband! We are staggered by the outpouring of generosity and support of all who took part. This was certainly one for the books! pic.twitter.com/TAODuntpbT — Camp Southern Ground (@campsoutherngrd) December 6, 2017

Brown and his wife, Shelly, recently shared on Twitter how thankful they are that other families trust the camp to care for their children.

There is no greater expression of trust than to trust someone with your child. We’re beyond grateful for all of the families who have trusted Camp Southern Ground with their children. It has been and will continue to be our greatest honor. Thank you. – Zac and Shelly pic.twitter.com/tdvuTWN0aY — Camp Southern Ground (@campsoutherngrd) November 23, 2017

