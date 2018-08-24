Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook Welcomes Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Zac Brown Band member, Clay Cook, who welcomed his second child, Theron Maine Cook, earlier this week. The multi-instrumentalist and his wife, Brooke, shared the news on social media.

“@thebrookecook & I are thrilled to announce the arrival of Theron Maine Cook,” Cook writes. “Mama & baby are safe & happy. I’m so lucky in this life. 8/22/18, 9:01pm, 7lbs 12oz, 19 3/4in.”

Cook’s band members shared the good news on social media as well.

Welcome to the ZBB family, Theron Maine Cook! Congratulations to mom, dad @theclaycook and big brother, Charlie!! Photos by Jolie Loren Photography pic.twitter.com/IClkkD3KGR — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) August 23, 2018

“Welcome to the ZBB family, Theron Maine Cook!,” the band tweeted. “Congratulations to mom, dad @theclaycook and big brother, Charlie!!

Cook and his wife aren’t the only ones excited about the family addition. Their oldest son danced a happy dance upon learning he was officially a big brother, which Cook shared on Instagram.

Cook likely won’t take a lot of time off. The Zac Brown Band is currently on the road, crossing the country on their Down the Rabbit Hole Tour, which Cook admits is different every night.

“One thing that we do accept is that we don’t know what songs that night we’re going to play until about half an hour before the show,” Cook concedes to BizJournals.com. “We all get together an hour before the show and we have like a mock set list and then we just move it around and stuff like that, so every show is different. It’s just one of those things where no matter what tour we’re going to be on, every night is going to be different for the most part. I

The Zac Brown Band is also working on new music, although a title or release date has yet to be announced.

“We have a bunch of songs in the bag — we actually have some halfway recorded,” band member Jimmy De Martini tells Billboard. “I’m not sure exactly what we’re gonna do or when we’re gonna record it, but it’s kind of a surprise. I don’t think I can reveal too much, but just say it’s a different sound. We’re stretching the boundaries again, for sure. Sonically it may vary from some stuff we’ve done in the past, but I think people like that about us. Overall we try to just make good music.”

Congratulations to the Cook family!

