Zac Brown Band Announce New Album, ‘The Owl,’ Release New Song

Zac Brown Band has officially announced their next album, sharing that The Owl will be released on Sept. 20. In addition, the project’s first single, “Leaving Love Behind,” was released on Friday, July 26.

“We’ve been working tirelessly on this album over the past couple years, ensuring every detail is perfect,” Zac Brown said in a statement. “We are always pushing ourselves as musicians by blurring genre boundaries and incorporating all kinds of music we are personally inspired by, elevating what we are capable as a group. This album will have something for everyone, The Owl is exciting, raw, and unexpected. We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished on this record and can’t wait to finally share it with the fans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Owl will be the group’s first studio album since 2017’s Welcome Home, which featured the singles “My Old Man” and “Roots.” The album is now available for preorder.

Zac Brown Band is currently on the road on their The Owl Tour in support of the upcoming project, with both the tour and album “inspired by the lore surrounding the great horned owl, which can see perfectly at night, making it a reliable guide, even during dark times.”

The Owl is being billed as the group’s “most personal album to date” and will explore a deeper side of the Grammy winning band. The project will introduce fans to new facets of the group through collaborations with Skrillex, Andrew Watt, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder and more.

See the band’s list of remaining tour dates below:

7/26/2019 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater

8/9/2019 Denver, CO Coors Field * +

8/11/2019 Des Moines, IA Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds +

8/23/2019 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

8/24/2019 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

8/25/2019 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live +

8/29/2019 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium *

8/30/2019 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

8/31/2019 Boston, MA Fenway Park (on sale February 15) *

9/6/2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *

9/7/2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion *

9/8/2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre *

9/19/2019 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

9/20/2019 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater +

10/17/2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

10/18/2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

10/19/2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

10/20/2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/25/2019 Rogers, AR The Walmart Amp *

10/26/2019 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion (on sale February 15) *

* With special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

+ With special guest Caroline Jones

Photo Credit: Getty / Robby Klein