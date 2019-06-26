Wynonna Judd ‘Grateful’ for Connecting With ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman

Country music legend Wynonna Judd recently tweeted out how “grateful” she was for connecting with Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman before her tragic death. The reality TV star passed away this week, after fighting cancer for the last few years and an incident that landed her with a medically-induced coma over the weekend.

Following the news of Chapman’s passing on Wednesday, Judd took to Twitter to memorialize her fallen friend with a few heartwarming words and two photos.

Along with her comment about having a “connection” with Chapman, Judd also shared a couple of photos of the pair together.

I will always be grateful for our connection. #BethChapman pic.twitter.com/TVX7Y3gO6S — Wynonna (@Wynonna) June 26, 2019

Many of Judd’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one replying, “Sorry for the loss of your dear friend Beth. She will be missed by so many!”

“Awesome pics. I am so sad to hear about Beth. Would have loved to have met her,” another person wrote.

Such a sad day but knowing she has been reunited with our heavenly father gives much comfort. Her deep faith and love is an inspiration to us all. My prayers are with you and the entire Chapman family today and the days coming. — Sue 👩‍⚕️ (@CardiacRNSue) June 26, 2019

“I’m sorry your hurting today prayers for healing,” someone else tweeted back.

“So devastating to hear about @MrsdogC prayers are with the family,” one other person said.

Yes very sad for her loss and for her family, and the live she touched. 🕯️ — Robert Daniels🌈 🇺🇸 (@RobertD04358785) June 26, 2019

The news of Chapman’s death was originally shared by her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, who took to Twitter to tell fans that she’s passed on.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

Additionally, WGN America — the home network for the couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted — also issued a statement on Chapman’s passing.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with @DogBountyHunter, her family, loved ones and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/18YQBrHWec — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 26, 2019

Chapman was 51 years old at the time of her death. She will reportedly be cremated, rather than being buried. At this time, no funeral arrangements have been shared, but are expected in the coming days.