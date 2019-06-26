Country

Wynonna Judd ‘Grateful’ for Connecting With ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman

Country music legend Wynonna Judd recently tweeted out how “grateful” she was for connecting with Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman before her tragic death. The reality TV star passed away this week, after fighting cancer for the last few years and an incident that landed her with a medically-induced coma over the weekend.

Following the news of Chapman’s passing on Wednesday, Judd took to Twitter to memorialize her fallen friend with a few heartwarming words and two photos.

Along with her comment about having a “connection” with Chapman, Judd also shared a couple of photos of the pair together.

Many of Judd’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one replying, “Sorry for the loss of your dear friend Beth. She will be missed by so many!”

“Awesome pics. I am so sad to hear about Beth. Would have loved to have met her,” another person wrote.

“I’m sorry your hurting today prayers for healing,” someone else tweeted back.

So devastating to hear about @MrsdogC prayers are with the family,” one other person said.

The news of Chapman’s death was originally shared by her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, who took to Twitter to tell fans that she’s passed on.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

Additionally, WGN America — the home network for the couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted — also issued a statement on Chapman’s passing.

Chapman was 51 years old at the time of her death. She will reportedly be cremated, rather than being buried. At this time, no funeral arrangements have been shared, but are expected in the coming days.

