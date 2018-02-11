Willie Nelson Looking Healthy in Kickboxing Photo Amid Health Concerns

Willie Nelson had to cancel a string of tour dates as he battles this year’s brutal strain of the flu, but a new tweet by his son shows that Nelson is on the mend.

The 84-year-old music icon had eight big performances schedule for February, but on Monday he had to cancel them all on his doctor’s orders.

“Willie Nelson has cancelled his February tour dates as he requires a few extra weeks to recover completely from the flue,” Nelson’s representatives told People.

The announcement had fans worried, as Nelson is nearly 90 years old, and this year’s influenza virus has been claiming lives across the nation. Thankfully, Nelson’s son, Lukas Autry Nelson, was able to put fans at ease.

“My dad is a badass … resting in Maui and feeling much better, according to him .. thanks to everyone who’s been asking how he is!” The younger Nelson wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of the 84-year-old in some kind of home-gym, pulling off a remarkably high kick aimed at a speed punching bag level with his head. The singer‘s body is a blur with the speed of his kick, but his face is covered in his signature smile.

My dad is a badass … resting in Maui and feeling much better, according to him .. thanks to everyone who’s been asking how he is! pic.twitter.com/wsLEJFFxkZ — Lukas Autry Nelson (@lukasnelson) February 11, 2018



Nelson is still scheduled to return to touring on March 5, starting in Greenville, South Carolina. Nelson has had to cancel several engagements in the past two years or so. In January, he called of a San Diego concert due to breathing difficulties, and shortly after that he cut the rest of his January shows from the line-up. In August, he stopped in the middle of a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah due to respiratory issues.

“I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

This time last year, Nelson cancelled a string of shows because of a “bad cold.”

Still, Nelson’s health is amazing for his age. The country music star credits his longevity to his low stress lifestyle, though many joke that his infamous love of marijuana has something to do with it.

When it comes to this year’s flu, it’s better safe than sorry. The CDC issued further warnings this week, letting the public know that the virus’s peak season is far from over. There have been widespread deaths associated with the virus, which can reportedly take hold very quickly, and has even been infecting people who got vaccinated.