Willie Nelson Cancels Shows Due to Illness

Willie Nelson was forced to cancel a few of his scheduled shows, after singing only one song at his recent California concert.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), the 84-year-old performed “Whiskey River” at Harrah’s Resort SoCal, before promptly exiting the stage, coughing and seemingly having trouble taking a breath.

Nelson’s publicist, Elaine Shock, later told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Nelson had either “a bad cold or the flu,” and would return to his home in Texas to recuperate. Nelson’s next scheduled show is on Jan. 10 in Rohnert Park, Calif. The show is part of the octogenarian’s ongoing tour, with his son, Lukas Nelson, serving as his opening act on several of his dates.

Nelson’s latest album, God’s Problem Child, was released last April. Nelson and his long-time producer, Buddy Cannon, wrote seven of the 13 songs on the record, with Jamey Johnson co-writing the title track.

Nelson isn’t the only country music icon battling health issues. Loretta Lynn recently fell and broke her hip, less than one year after suffering a stroke.

Nelson’s tour is currently scheduled through April 21. Updates to Nelson’s concert schedule will be posted on his website as available.

Photo Credit: Instagram/WillieNelsonOfficial