Willie Nelson Announces New Album, ‘Last Man Standing’

Willie Nelson might have had some recent health struggles, but that’s not keeping him from still making music. The singer-songwriter announces he will release a new record, Last Man Standing on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday.

The title track, which begins, “I don’t want to be the last man standing / Oh wait a minute, maybe I do,” is a fitting message for Nelson.

The singer was forced to cancel a series of shows, beginning in January, due to respiratory illness. He later canceled his February tour dates as well, citing the need for more time to recover from his sickness.

“He is up and about and looks as healthy as ever but his doctor has determined that his voice needs more time to recuperate to give the performances you all love seeing,” a statement said. “Willie will resume the tour in early March. Willie Nelson says, ‘I will see you all down the road.’”

Thankfully, Nelson seems to be on the mend. His son, Lukas Nelson, posted a photo earlier this week of the octogenarian kick-boxing, saying, “My dad is a badass … resting in Maui and feeling much better, according to him .. thanks to everyone who’s been asking how he is!”

Nelson’s next scheduled performance in on Feb. 27 in Florida. Dates are posted on his website.

Nelson co-wrote all 11 songs on Last Man Standing with his producer, Buddy Cannon. The record comes one year after Nelson’s 2017 critically-acclaimed God’s Problem Child. See a complete tracklist below.

Last Man Standing Tracklist:

1. “Last Man Standing”

2. “Don’t Tell Noah”

3. “Bad Breath”

4. “Me and You”

5. “Something You Get Through”

6. “Ready to Roar”

7. “Heaven Is Closed”

8. “I Ain’t Got Nothin’”

9. “She Made My Day”

10. “I’ll Try to Do Better Next Time”

11. “Very Far to Crawl”

Photo Credit: Instagram/WillieNelsonOfficial