Watch Toby Keith's Livestream Performance and Q&A

Toby Keith is performing live for RADIO.COM on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, and his performance is streaming right here on PopCulture.com. The special event will feature Keith live from his home, where he'll share an update on how he's been doing during quarantine. Along with a performance, Keith will also partake in a Q&A session and the stream will include special guests Cody Cooper and George Birge of Waterloo Revival.

On Thursday afternoon, Keith released a video for his song "Don't Let the Old Man In," which arrived just ahead of Father's Day this weekend. Keith performed the track acoustically, strumming his guitar as he sang about doing your best to stay young at heart. The ballad is likely one of the songs Keith will perform during his livestream performance, which will also surely include several of his 20 No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, Waterloo Revival, Keith's Show Dog label mates, recently released their new single, "Something You Ain't Ever Had."

Keith was scheduled to be on the road this summer, but his shows have been postponed for Fall 2020 and into 2021, and it's looking more likely with each week that any planned 2020 shows will be unlikely to happen. Even though he's at home, the 58-year-old has stayed busy during quarantine, frequently sharing Instagram performances with fans in what he calls his "Furniture Store Guitar Sessions." When quarantine began, Keith was in Mexico, where he forgot his guitar. To find something to play on, he went to a furniture store and bought an old guitar, hence the name of the video series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith) on May 27, 2020 at 2:01pm PDT

His most recent entry into the series was the continuation of a mini-series Keith Dubbed "Should've Been a Single," where he plays songs fans had wanted to be released as singles but remained album cuts only. In a May 27 video, Keith played his song "Losing My Touch," which appears on his 2002 album Unleashed. "Hey y'all, I've been having fun doing these songs for you during quarantine, these songs that should've been a single," he said to introduce the performance. "These are songs that we recorded that were good and you wanted them to be singles and for some reason they never got released, we moved on to other albums. But it's been fun to use this time to do it." Keith's latest studio album was 2015's 35 MPH Town, and in 2017, he released the compilation album The Bus Songs, which featured new and older material.