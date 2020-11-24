Watch Tim McGraw and Justin Moore Perform During Livestream Event

Tim McGraw and Justin Moore are teaming up to offer fans some entertainment ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, participating in a livestream event with RADIO.com that you can watch right here on PopCulture.com The livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and will feature the two artists performing a few fan-favorite songs.

For McGraw, those songs will likely include selections from his recently-released MCGRAW MACHINE HITS: 2013-2019, a selection of his biggest hits during his first go-round with Big Machine Records. Songs on the album include "Highway Don't Care" featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, "May We All" featuring Florida Georgia Line, "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" featuring McGraw's wife Faith Hill and McGraw's Grammy-winning hit "Humble and Kind."

The album also includes a cover of the Bellamy Brothers' "Redneck Girl," which McGraw recorded with Midland. "You’re never really finished with a project, you just get it in the barrel and let go of it," McGraw said of reviving his past hits. McGraw re-signed with Big Machine early this year and released his album Here on Earth in September.

The country star is currently preparing to spend Thanksgiving with his family, though there will likely be a few less people at his table this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, McGraw posted a new video for his song "Gravy" from Here on Earth, which is a montage of the singer's home videos, including clips of McGraw with Hill and their three daughters.

"I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year," McGraw wrote on Instagram. "Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy."

The Louisiana native told his record label that he doesn't do the cooking on Thanksgiving, but Moore shared that he happily handles his family's fried turkey, as it allows him to get out of the house.

"I fry one for each side of the family, and really, it’s just an excuse for me not to be in the house cleanin’ and doin’ all that," he said. "I get to pretend that I have to stay out and keep a close watchful eye on the temperature. Make sure the grease don’t get too hot, which allows me to drink beer by the fire."