Watch: Jon Pardi Releases Video For Latest Single,’She Ain’t In It’

Jon Pardi has released the video for his latest single, “She Ain’t In It.” The song is from his 2016 sophomore California Sunrise album.

The black-and-white video shows Pardi both falling in love and trying to get over love, while he sings, “We could hit that place down by the interstate / Out past the city limits /Hangout all night long / Hear a country song / As long as she ain’t in it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The treatment almost reminded me of the movie Hud, starring Paul Newman,” Pardi tells Entertainment Tonight. “I loved that it was entirely in black and white, and a mini-movie. This is definitely the most cinematic video to date and leans toward the emotion behind the song and the nostalgia of long-lost love.”

“She Ain’t In It” is one of five songs on California Sunrise that Pardi didn’t write, but he knew the first time he heard it, he wanted to include it on his record.

“When I first heard it, I had to listen to it over and over again, and it was so like 1980s George Strait and just something that I hadn’t heard in a long time,” Pardi says of the song, which was written by Clint Daniels and Wynn Varble. “There’s no question. When I heard it I was like, ‘This is on the record. This has to be on the record. I want this. This is mine.’ Trying to be anything but just pure country. It’s got that heart-break to it and it’s got that moving on and just very good lyrics and a great melody, and it was one of my favorites to ever call mine. It’s going to be great. If you like country music, you’re going to like this song.”

Pardi is currently serving as the opening act on Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, which wraps up on March 24. He will join Luke Bryan later this year, serving as the opener for Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour, including several of Bryan’s stadium shows. A list of all of Pardi’s dates can be found on his website.

Download “She Ain’t In It” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JonPardiPics