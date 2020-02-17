Watch: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cut up Behind the Scenes of ‘Nobody But You’ Duet Music Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the music video for their duet “Nobody But You” last month, and the couple has now shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, which, naturally, shows the playful couple cracking each other up.

Appropriately released on Valentine’s day, the behind-the-scenes video shows the couple going through the various set-ups to film the video and also includes an interview with the pair in which they explain the shoot.

“Hey everybody, this is Gwen Stefani, I’m Blake Shelton, and this is the behind-the-scenes of the making of the filming of the video for ‘Nobody But You,’” Shelton says. “I would like to tell you what the idea is of this video but I don’t know.”

“There is no concept,” Stefani says. “This is literally just [director] Sophie Muller being Sophie Muller like, ‘Oh, I have an idea! Let’s do this, this, this, this,’ and then we’re like, ‘Okay.’ There’s not really a strong…”

“There’s no point to this video,” Shelton interjected, “but it’s a cool song.”

In the video itself, Shelton and Stefani start off by performing the song separately before pairing up for a diner date, a cuddle session on the couch with their dog and a psychedelic car ride. They also perform together in a concert setting, Shelton in a suit and Stefani in a sparkling black dress.

“Nobody But You” appears on Shelton’s recently released album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and is all about professing your love to your partner and making sure they know there’s nowhere else you’d rather be.

“It’s just such a beautiful, addicting song,” Stefani said. “You’re addicted to it, instantly.”

“It’s like drugs,” Shelton sang, earning a laugh from his duet partner. “It’s like drugs, to me.”

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton previously told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [songwriter] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Blake Shelton