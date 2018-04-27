Walmart Yodeler Mason Ramsey Releases ‘Famous,’ Inks Record Deal

Yodeling singing sensation Mason Ramsey has signed a record deal, and released a brand-new single, “Famous.”

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen,” Ramsey says in a statement. “It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Ramsey inked a deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records, and is working on his debut album. The single was written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, along with Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith.

The song, which says, “If I’m gonna be famous for somethin’/I wanna be famous for lovin’ you/If I’m gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl,” could have been sung by an artist of any age, but Big Loud Record’s executive Seth England says the song is perfect to kick off what he feels certain will be an extraordinary career for Ramsey.

“He is a star, but most importantly he is a down to earth kid who loves country music,” said England. “The Ramseys are an amazing family from a small Southern Illinois town, just like me. We understood them, and their goals and simply fell in love with their story and vision.”

Ramsey became a viral superstar after a social post of him singing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” went viral, garnering more than 11 million views. The 11-year-old later earned coveted performance spots on the Grand Ole Opry, at Coachella, and on the daytime TV talk show, Ellen, where he admitted he wasn’t used to the big-city lifestyle.

“I’m a country boy,” said Ramsey, “and out there in the country all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know, you’re sitting under a tree taking a nap, with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.”

Ramsey revealed that he chose Walmart as a place to sing because it was the only store available in his small hometown, but he said if he did get a record deal, he knew exactly what he would do with the income.

“I’m going to save up all that money, and I’m going to go to college, and then I’m going to move to Florida, and I’m going to work my way up in a motor home,” promised Ramsey.

Ramsey is currently working on a video for “Famous.” No word yet when his album will be released.

Download “Famous” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/lilhankwilliams