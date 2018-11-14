Walker Hayes Announces Dream On It Tour

Walker Hayes is hitting the road!

After revealing last week that he would be going on a headlining tour in 2019, Hayes has officially debuted the trek’s name and show dates, announcing the Dream On It Tour on Nov. 12.

“Sellin out all these shows…imma dream on that,” the 38-year-old tweeted. “Guys, humbled to FINALLY announce this dream of mine coming true and jacked to have @filmoremusic joining me, dude is legit… what city are you coming to?!”

The tour will kick off on Jan. 31 in Houston and will see the “90’s Country” singer travel the country to stops including Nashville, Atlanta, Boston and Seattle before wrapping up in Boise on May 4. Hayes will be joined by opening act Filmore.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased on Hayes’ website. Fans can also purchase VIP tickets, which include early entry to the venue, a meet and greet with Hayes, access to a 2-song acoustic set by Hayes ahead of the show, a Q-and-A with Hayes, a signed “90’s Country” lyric sheet and a “90’s Country” koozie.

“I’m so jacked to announce my Dream On It Tour and get back on the road,” Hayes said in a statement. “Thank you to my fans for working so hard to help me pick the perfect tour name. Y’all have been involved since the beginning, so it only seemed fitting to have y’all be part of it.”

Ahead of the announcement, Hayes had invited his fans to help him name the tour, letting fans offer as many name suggestions as they could think of. The first fan to comment the chosen name was named the winner, with the creative fan earning the title coming up with the Dream On It Tour.

The chosen fan plus one guest will receive the chance to attend any and every show during Hayes’ tour that they choose to, though travel and lodging are not provided, and the winner will be able to select a show at which they will have dinner with Hayes and his band.

See Hayes’ full list of tour dates below.

Jan. 31, 2019 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues Houston

Feb. 1, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues Dallas

Feb. 2, 2019 — Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Texas Club

Feb. 8, 2019 — Lake Buena Vista, Florida. — The Block

Feb. 22, 2019 — Rosemont, Illinois — Joe’s Live

Feb. 23, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Michigan — Elevation at The Intersection

Feb. 28, 2019 — Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin — Green Bay Distillery

Mar. 1, 2019 — Madison, Wisconsin — Majestic Theatre

Mar. 2, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wooly’s

Mar. 5, 2019 — Nashville, Tennessee — Mercy Lounge

Mar. 7, 2019 — Atlanta, Georgia — Buckhead Theatre

Mar. 8, 2019 — Birmingham, Alabama — Iron City

Mar. 14, 2019 — Rocky Mount, Virginia — Harvester Performance Center

Mar. 15, 2019 — North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina— House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Mar. 21, 2019 — Silver Spring, Maryland — The Fillmore

Mar. 22, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The TLA

Mar. 23, 2019 — Boston, Massachusetts — House of Blues Boston

April 11, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Newport Music Hall

April 12, 2019 — Knoxville, Tennessee — The Mill & Mine

April 13, 2019 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Cone Denim Entertainment Center

April 26, 2019 — Denver, Colorado — Grizzly Rose*

April 27, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Depot

April 29, 2019 — San Martin, California — Clos La Chance Winery

April 30, 2019 — Sacramento, California — Ace of Spades

May 2, 2019 — Seattle, Washington — Showbox

May 3, 2019 — Spokane, Washington — The Knitting Factory

May 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Knitting Factory Concert House

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward