Tyler Rich on Wedding to Sabina Gadecki: ‘It’s Coming Together’

In between working on his upcoming EP and getting ready to join Brett Young on tour, Tyler Rich is also working on his wedding to his fiancée, actress Sabina Gadecki. Although the singer-songwriter popped the question over a year ago, Rich admits they have yet to finalize wedding plans – although they’re getting closer!

“It’s slowly but surely coming together,” Rich tells PopCulture.com. “Weddings are expensive and stressful. The thing we’re going to have is going to be nothing short of an epic adventure party, so it’s been a process. To narrow down a date too because she’s super busy, and I’ve been super busy, and when do you find time to plan, yet along get married? We were hoping for the spring, but now that it’s September, I don’t know if spring’s going to work, which then puts us probably in fall because we want to get married outside of Nashville.”

Until the couple finalize a date, they won’t be able to plan their honeymoon, but Rich already has an idea of where he might want to go.

“We talk about maybe going to Greece,” he admits. “I’ve been fortunate enough to travel and see a lot of Europe, but I’ve never been to Greece and neither has she, so we’re thinking about that one. Or maybe something crazy, like South Africa, maybe?

“I don’t know,’ he adds with a laugh. “I’m just making stuff up now. She’s going to hear this or read this and be like, ‘South Africa, really? When did we discuss this?’We’ll see what happens.”

Rich and Gadecki might have a tough time making plans for their nuptials, but they both know they want a big celebration that they can share with their family and friends.

“It is a big deal,” Rich says. “A lot of people keep telling us we should go elope. Sabina and I just went down to Turks and Caicos for vacation for three days in late July, and everybody’s like, ‘When you guys go down there, you should get married.’

“Sabina’s like, ‘I need a party.’ I said ‘I know. I need a party too,’” he adds.”Because neither of us have been married before. It’s our first too, so our families would be devastated if there wasn’t a big wedding. It’s going to be good. It’s going to happen soon.”

Rich and Gadecki will have to much of the planning while Rich is on the road. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at TylerRich.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz