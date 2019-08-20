Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Reveals How Close Singer Came to Missing Birth of Son Luca Reed

Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, asked for people to pray that her husband would make it home in time for Luca’s arrival, and her prayers worked! The Florida Georgia Line frontman is currently on the duo’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and thankfully made it home only hours before Hayley’s contractions began.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley told PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

Hubbard previously admitted he was less stressed about the arrival of Luca, in part because they are already parents to 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” Hubbard acknowledged, adding that they have “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

Hayley earlier defended the family’s choice to use full-time help, including a nanny, to help them raise their children.

“Whether it’s having a nanny, babysitter, family member or friend that helps make your parenting life easier, I believe it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself, your marriage, and your child if you can,” Hayley wrote on Instagram. “Although I do wear many hats in our household, there’s no possible way for me to wear all the hats and still be on the road with Tyler and be present when we’re home. I’m sharing this so that people know Tyler and I have a lot of help around our household and a nanny to help make our world go round, but mostly so we can be the best possible versions of ourselves for each other that we can.

“Not only does our nanny make it possible for us to have husband and wife time, date nights, etc, but she also teaches me SO much that I wouldn’t know otherwise being a new mom,” she continued. “Her being here allows me to have me time and get the things done that I need to so that when I’m with Liv, I can be present. #ittakesavillage”

Hubbard also defended their choice to use outside help, especially because of their hectic schedules.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” said Hubbard, who just celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with Hayley. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond