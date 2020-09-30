Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Share First Photos of Newborn Son Atlas Roy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their third child, son Atlas Roy, on Sept. 24, and the proud parents have now shared the first photos of their new arrival. On Wednesday, Hubbard used Instagram to share two photos of the family at the hospital, the first a shot of himself next to Hayley, who was in a hospital bed with Atlas in her arms, and the second a black and white snap of the newborn breastfeeding, his dad's large hand wrapped around his tiny one.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for our new baby boy Atlas Roy," Hubbard captioned his post. "Atlas and Hayley were both champs and are now home, healthy and happy. Thank you Lord for the incredible gift of life and for the joy our kids bring us."

Baby Atlas joins big sister Olivia, 2, and brother Luca, 1. "Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family's passion for travel and experiencing different cultures," Hubbard and Hayley told PEOPLE. Hubbard added, "Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us. Atlas will carry on my dad's legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone."

Atlas was born in Nashville and weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long. "He was over a week late and we were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020," his parents joked. With the arrival of Atlas, the Hubbards now have three kids under 3 years old, and Hubbard has previously shared that he thinks Atlas will be the group's last addition.

"We are so excited to have Atlas here! It's been an amazing journey and we are feeling so thankful," the couple shared. "Having three under 3 was not our plan but clearly it was God's plan, and now we can't imagine it any other way. Liv is so excited and ready to meet her baby brother."

Hubbard added, "Also, I've said it before, and I'll say it again. My wife is a CHAMP. She's so strong and peaceful at the same time. With each delivery, I'm reminded not only of how amazing the birthing process is, but also how incredible women are for giving birth."