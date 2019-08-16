Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Admits She Will Miss Being Pregnant as Due Date Nears

Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, is close to her Aug. 19 due date, and is now opening up about the highs, and lows, of being pregnant with her second child. In a candid post on social media, Hayley admits that she had some struggles with accepting her changing body, but will also miss the joy of being pregnant.

“As much as I complain (to Tyler) about the discomforts of pregnancy, I’m really going to miss this belly,” Hayley began. “I go back and forth every day with my body, ‘Ugh I’m so over this,’ to ‘I love being pregnant!’ Pregnancy can be hard, HUMBLING, and uncomfortable, but oh-so-BEAUTIFUL in so many ways! The mere miracle of creating and growing and carrying (and birthing!) a human still blows my mind!

“Having grown up with body image issues, I’ve had to consciously affirm myself throughout this journey of my evolving body, and remind myself daily that my body is doing a beautiful thing, that I am strong, my imperfections are beautiful, and it’s only temporary, and it’s so worth it!!” she continued. “Let’s all do ourselves a favor, girls, and remember how beautiful we are (pregnant or not), and celebrate our imperfections And everyone else’s imperfections. Feeling grateful for this blessing of a belly and the miracle of pregnancy!! [praying emoji] [photo credit] @lolamelani”

Hayley’s pregnancy has earned the praise of her husband, who raved about his beautiful wife in his own Instagram post.

“Beauty in its purest form and a level of love I never knew existed,” Hubbard wrote alongside a photo of Hayley holding their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

The Hubbards are trying to prepare Olivia, as best as they can, to graduating from being an only child to a big sister.

“We just try to talk about him a lot and kind of point out the fact that your baby brother’s in mom’s tummy right now and he’s gonna be out soon, and just kind of talk to her in childlike phrases,” the Florida Georgia Line singer said. “We feel like it’s pretty important and hopefully she can kind of know what to expect a little bit. I think she knows what’s going on, so we’ll see how the transition goes.”

