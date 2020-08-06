Tyler Hubbard Is Dad Goals While Painting Daughter Olivia's Nails

✖

In addition to being one half of country music's biggest duo, Tyler Hubbard is also a budding nail technician, as evidenced by a video he shared on Instagram of himself painting his daughter Olivia's nails. "It's looking good," Olivia exclaims as Hubbard picks up the brush from the bottle, the 2-year-old's tiny hand placed on a white counter.

"It is?" Hubbard asks his daughter before reminding her to be still as she turns to her mom, Hayley Hubbard. The clip ends with Olivia declaring that she wants "some pink" on her toes to match her fingernails. Hubbard's post also included photos of the Florida Georgia Line member painting his daughter's toenails and the toddler excitedly showing off the finished project. "I take painting nails VERY serious apparently," the singer's caption read. "Liv was so excited about her 'pink nails' all week. I’m pretty sure we’ve started a Saturday tradition that I hope we do forever. #daddycure."

Hubbard and Hayley are also parents to son Luca, who turns 1 years old this month, and they're preparing to welcome their third child, a boy. While the family currently resides in Nashville, Hubbard recently told his record label that he'd love to raise his kids out in the country similar to how he grew up in Georgia.

"Growing up in Georgia was a great place to grow up. I kinda grew up in the middle of nowhere, Monroe, Georgia, out in the country, which as a kid, I mean, that's kind of the dream to grow up in the country," he said. "Be able to run around and play ride dirt bikes and goof off and ride your bike your friend’s house, and just had a lot of fun. I think it’s neat, the lifestyle, the pace of life."

He added that "just growing up in the country was really cool so, you know, I look forward to hopefully raising my kids in a similar environment, outside of Nashville somewhere, and getting to play and hang out and enjoy being outdoors and run around the country."

The Hubbards are currently vacationing in Telluride, Colorado ahead of their son's arrival, spending some time in the country before heading back to Nashville. "We made it! Decided to venture out of Nashville for one last trip before baby #3 is here," Hayley captioned a photo of her husband and son. "So happy to be in one of our happy places in this fresh mountain air and Luca is so happy to be wearing my hat."