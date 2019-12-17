Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Shares Adorable New Family Selfie

Florida Georgia Line is taking some time off the road, which means Tyler Hubbard gets to spend more time with his wife Hayley Hubbard, and children Olivia and Luca. The couple recently enjoyed some spontaneous family photos, with Hayley sharing them on social media.

“We lost Luca’s baby [Timberland] boot in this pile of leaves for this family selfie,” Hayley wrote, using the hashtag #worthit.

Hayley shared a second family picture, this one that she took, explaining that the fall foliage was because the photo was taken a couple of weeks ago.

“This was 2 weeks ago,” Hayley captioned the picture. “We’ve gone from playing in the leaves to playing in the snow… so very grateful for these three.”

Hubbard previously revealed that, even though it might not be the best idea in the long term, he planned on fully spoiling his children, especially Olivia, at Christmas.

“At this age I think we’re just gonna not try to not spoil her; just go ahead and spoil her, probably more for the sake of Hayley and I and the joy that we get in that,” Hubbard acknowledged. “That’ll be a challenge over the next few years. We’re going to try to find a healthy balance and make sure she’s appreciative of everything that she has.”

Olivia was born only two days before Christmas, which means she will likely get extra presents over the holiday.

“We actually came home on Christmas Day,” Hubbard shared with his record label. “[We] had a very untraditional Christmas. It was super quiet at the house. Just a really, really special day for us to get to come home with a child. And it was very surreal. So, this Christmas we’re excited. You know, she’s grown so much over the last year and gained so much personality and she’s so much fun. So we’re going to have probably the best Christmas ever, I would say.”

Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, will enjoy some time off the road while they work on their next album. They are currently not scheduled to resume life on the road until they join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour, which kicks off in April.

