Tyler Hubbard’s Video Message From His Baby Girl Will Make You Melt

As a musician, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard is often called away from home, and that means he’s occasionally away from his baby girl, Olivia Rose.

Thanks to technology, though, he’s not without updates, and the singer gave fans a peek at what he’s been missing with a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday of his daughter, who is undeniably adorable.

In the clip, little Olivia squirms and smiles as her mom, Hubbard’s wife Hayley Hubbard, talks to her baby girl.

“Do you want to say hi to Daddy?” she asks Olivia. “Do you want to give him a smile?”

On cue, the infant bursts into a gummy grin, as she happily gazes at her mom.

Tyler clearly cherished the moment, captioning the video, “The stuff that’ll change a man and make ya eyes water.”

On Tyler’s birthday, which was Jan. 31, Hayley shared a photo of the dad in action, with the singer cradling his baby girl as the family’s dog, Harley, attempted to go in for a cuddle.

“Happy birthday to this super husband and super dad!!” Hayley wrote. “You truly are my better half @thubbmusic and the most loving, fun, and generous human I know. Each day together somehow gets better and better and I’m grateful I get to spend all my years with you.”

The couple welcomed Olivia Rose on Dec. 23, sharing the news on Instagram. Since then, both Tyler and Hayley have been sharing snaps of their baby girl, including a playdate with Thomas Rhett’s daughter Ada James.

In January, Hayley shared a photo of the moment, posting a shot with Olivia, Ada and Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins.

“So in love with these little angels and oh, the adventures they have ahead of them,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to watch them grow up together!”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com