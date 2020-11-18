Tyler Hubbard Is Back With His Family After COVID-19 Quarantine

✖

After quarantining on his tour bus, Tyler Hubbard is officially COVID-19 negative, which means he was able to rejoin his family in their home in Nashville this week. The Florida Georgia Line member celebrated with a photo from the family's dinner, posting a shot of himself, wife Hayley, and their kids, 2-year-old daughter Olivia and sons Luca, 1, and Atlas, who is nearly 2 months old. Every member of the group had two arms raised save for Hayley, who was holding Atlas.

"After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free and back in the house," Hubbard wrote. "Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful." He also shared his health update on his Instagram Story, saying in a video that it was "a big night at the Hubbard house." "I took a COVID test this morning and it just came back negative, which means I get to take a shower and go hug my family and go have dinner together," he continued. "I could not be more excited."

Hubbard originally shared his COVID-19 diagnosis with fans last week and continually posted updates about how he was faring on the bus. After initially appearing asymptomatic, the singer developed mild symptoms but was able to stay busy by writing songs and getting some visits from his kids. "My morning visitors make my day," he captioned one Instagram Story video of Olivia and Luca paying him a socially distanced visit.

Hayley also shared an update on how she was faring as the only parent in the house "With all the craziness going on this year it’s extra confirmation how little is in our control," she captioned a recent photo with her kids, adding that she "did have a freak-out moment" where felt "frustrated at the sequence of events," but ultimately chose to focus on gratitude.

"After my 'moment' I chose to think of all the MANY positive things, one being that I get lots of one on one time with Olivia and Luca," she shared. "There’s so much to be grateful for and I can’t wait for Tyler to finish his quarantine so we can all be together as a family again!!"